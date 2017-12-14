Sanofi Genzyme Recalls Contaminated Arthritis Gel





Sanofi Genzyme on Monday told doctors and pharmacists to return more than 12,000 syringes filled with an injectable arthritis gel because it was contaminated, as the Cambridge-based biotech elevated its “product hold” of last week to a recall.



A lot containing 18,000 gel-filled syringes of Sinvisc-One tested positive for microbial contamination, said Ashleigh Koss, a spokeswoman for the company’s French parent, Sanofi SA. Only 12,380 of the syringes were distributed, all in the United States.