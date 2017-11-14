Run by Former Genentech Employees, Bay Area's Denali Seeks $100M IPO
A band of former Genentech employees has raised $350 million and gathered a portfolio of drugs targeting neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Lou Gehrig's disease in just two and a half years — and now it's zeroing in on a $100 million initial public offering.
Denali Therapeutics is the first sizable IPO by a Bay Area life sciences company this year and signals the resurgent hope in the industry that drugs can be found to tackle some of the toughest brain-wasting diseases.
A number of companies in the Bay Area and beyond have renewed their pursuit of neurodegenerative diseases because there has been little progress made in the development of new drugs over the past couple of decades.