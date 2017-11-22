Roche's Genentech Sues Pfizer Over Biosimilar That Brought in $2.5B in U.S. Sales in 2016



Roche, facing pressure in Europe as cheaper biosimilars of its three biggest cancer medicines chew away at its revenue, sued to block Pfizer from selling a copy of its breast-cancer drug Herceptin in the U.S.

Pfizer’s proposed biosimilar, as copycat versions of complex biologic drugs are known, would infringe 40 patents, Roche’s Genentech unit said in a complaint filed Friday in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware.