Roche's Genentech Sues Pfizer Over Biosimilar That Brought in $2.5B in U.S. Sales in 2016
Published: Nov 22, 2017
Roche, facing pressure in Europe as cheaper biosimilars of its three biggest cancer medicines chew away at its revenue, sued to block Pfizer from selling a copy of its breast-cancer drug Herceptin in the U.S.
Pfizer’s proposed biosimilar, as copycat versions of complex biologic drugs are known, would infringe 40 patents, Roche’s Genentech unit said in a complaint filed Friday in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware.