Reckitt CEO's $17B Predicament

Because 2017 has been patchy for the CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Plc. At one point he could claim he'd more than doubled the company's value since his arrival in 2011. But sales stumbles mean shares have had their worst year since then. Along the way, his outsize pay has been brought to heel.

So his decisions next year -- primarily whether to bid for Pfizer Inc.'s consumer health arm -- will have far-reaching consequences for both the company and his own position.