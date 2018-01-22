New Details Emerge on the Murder of Apotex Founder and Wife





Private investigators believe a prominent billionaire couple found dead in their Toronto mansion last month were murdered by multiple people two days before their bodies were discovered, Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reported Saturday, citing a source “with direct knowledge of the parallel probe” into the deaths of Honey and Barry Sherman.

The private investigation — which contained graphic details of the alleged ways the Shermans had been killed — at times contradicted early reports about an ongoing investigation by Toronto police, who have remained tight-lipped about the case over the past month.

The bodies of Honey and Barry Sherman were first discovered Dec. 15 in the lowest level of their $7 million home, allegedly by a real estate agent who was preparing the mansion for an open house.