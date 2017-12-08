Mysterious NuBiyota Inks Lease for Former Pfizer Campus





PEARL RIVER - The former Pfizer campus is adding a new tenant: A biotech firm that aims to develop drugs to treat diseases using gut microbes originating from a healthy donor's fecal matter.

Industrial Realty Group (IRG), the owner of the 200-acre property, this week announced that NuBiyota has signed a lease and is in the process of moving into the campus, according to IRG.

"We are excited to welcome NuBiyota as another progressive R&D (research and development) tenant to support the innovative synergy which continues to grow on site," said John Mase, IRG's chief executive officer, in a statement.