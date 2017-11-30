Mettler-Toledo to Begin Layoffs in March, 69 Employees Affected





A manufacturing facility in Dryden that is relocating to a Tampa, Fla. suburb will start laying off employees in March, according to a notice from the State Department of Labor.

The notice states METTLER TOLEDO Hi-Speed, located at 5 Barr Road, will close on July 1, 2018, and all layoffs should be completed by Jan. 1, 2019. Sixty-nine employees were listed as affected in the worker adjustment and retraining notification.