Merck Plots 950-Job R&D Hub in London

The company’s hub will be home to 150 new researchers, and 800 additional staff. Merck's other European clinical operations will also move to the site from the company’s current headquarters in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire.

The American pharmaceutical business has started to look at possible locations for the centre, which is set to open in 2020. Merck said it chose London because the city will facilitate its work with researchers both in the UK and in Europe.