Meet the Under-the-Radar Biotech With a 'Novel' Alzheimer's Candidate





In a Nov. 13, 2017 research note, analyst André Uddin with Mackie Research Capital Corp. reported that, as expected, ProMis Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN:TSX) announced $0 revenue for Q3/17. Fully diluted earnings per share was ($0.01), which was in line with Mackie's estimate. At the quarter's end, the biotech had CA$3.3 million in cash and no debt. "Financials are less important as ProMIS is still a preclinical biotech company," wrote Uddin regarding the Q3/17 results.

ProMis, Uddin continued, is developing PMN310 as a "novel Alzheimer's drug candidate based on a new amyloid beta theory—the disease is mainly caused by soluble toxic amyloid beta oligomers."