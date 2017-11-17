Meet the 6 Powerful Bay Area Biotech VCs You've Never Heard About





Vinod inod Khosla, the billionaire venture capitalist, estimated a few years ago that 95 percent of VCs add zero value to a startup other than cash. About 70–80 percent, he said, actually harm the startups they invest in by providing lousy advice.

When asked to apply the Khosla test to biotech, Bruce Booth, the high-profile partner at Atlas Venture, estimated “20 percent or so are truly value add.”

So who are some of these people who aren’t named Bryan Roberts of Venrock, Bob Nelsen of Arch Venture Partners, or Jonathan Silverstein of OrbiMed?