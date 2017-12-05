Meet the 5 Scientists Who Just Won Silicon Valley Billionaires' Breakthrough Prize





Most scientists these days aren’t famous for their work, but tech investor Yuri Milner and several of his friends, including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google cofounder Sergey Brin and 23andMe cofounder Ann Wojcicki, are throwing an annual televised awards ceremony to sprinkle some glamour –and a total of $22 million -- on some of the world’s top life scientists, physicists and mathematicians.

On Sunday Dec. 3 at 7pm PT/10pm ET, actor Morgan Freeman hosted the 6th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony live from a transformed hangar at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, not far from Google’s headquarters. Hollywood stars including actress Mila Kunis, actor and investor Ashton Kutcher, and actress and producer Kerry Washington presented the awards.