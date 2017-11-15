Meet the 5 Bay Area Faces That Made Forbes' 30 Under 30 for Healthcare





The drug business has long been allergic to youth. But take a look at this year's 30 Under 30 in healthcare, and you'll see that’s starting to change.

Take Leah Sibener and Marvin Gee, both 26, who were working in the laboratory of Stanford biologist Chris Garcia when they developed the foundation for what could be a new weapon against cancer: new ways to teach a type of white blood cell, called a T-cell, to attack cancer.

The first such therapies, called CAR-T cells, were approved by the FDA in recent months.