Longtime Seattle Genetics COO Jumps Ship to Helm Biotech Startup Silverback Therapeutics



Eric Dobmeier, the longtime COO at public biotech company Seattle Genetics, is stepping down from his role to become CEO at stealthy biotech startup Silverback Therapeutics, GeekWire has learned. Dobmeier will leave Seattle Genetics effective Jan. 1.

“I’ve been at Seattle genetics for almost 16 years. I’ve learned a lot, it’s been a great experience,” Dobmeier told GeekWire. But he said he was interested in finding a CEO role, and the science and people at Silverback were enough to draw him away.