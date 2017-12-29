Investors Irate as J.P. Morgan Bars Press From Biggest Biotech Conference of the Year
Published: Dec 29, 2017
In less than two weeks is the biggest annual conference for the biotech industry, the invitation-only J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference. But a change disclosed Thursday by the conference organizers barring the media from so-called Q&A breakout sessions is prompting many to say the investment bank is favoring large, institutional investors over smaller ones.
The conference, planned for Jan. 8-11 in San Francisco, has become a must-attend event for innovative health care companies to connect with investors. It's where the biggest deals of the year are often announced — it's where Shire plc announced its $32 billion acquisition of Baxalta two years ago, for instance, creating a new pharma giant.