Intercept Pharmaceuticals will push a Phase 3 study of its liver disease drug, Ocaliva, in cirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis into the first quarter, an analyst said Thursday.

The decision was largely expected given the time of the year and the fact the trial hasn't yet been initiated, RBC analyst Brian Abrahams wrote in a note to clients. Earlier guidance was for the trial to begin in the fourth quarter.