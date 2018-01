Ablynx (ABLX), a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company has seen a lot of action in recent months. In October, the company reported positive results from a critical Phase 3 trial of Caplacizumab, a treatment for thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, or TTP, a rare blood disease. The positive results were further fleshed out at December's ASH conference, stoking growing interest in ABLX's potential blockbuster.