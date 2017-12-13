How GlycoMimetics Defied a Hematology Biotech Pitfall While Its Peers Fell

GlycoMimetics ( GLYC ) defied a hematology biotech pitfall Tuesday, breaking out on strong cancer-drug data as shares of Global Blood Therapeutics ( GBT ) and Spark Therapeutics ( ONCE) trended in the opposite direction.

On the stock market today , GlycoMimetics rocketed as much as 27.4% as it rushed past a buy point at 17.04 out of a consolidation. Shares ended the day up nearly 15% to 16.45 following a presentation at a key blood disease conference.