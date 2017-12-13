Filter News

How GlycoMimetics Defied a Hematology Biotech Pitfall While Its Peers Fell

Published: Dec 13, 2017

GlycoMimetics GLYC ) defied a hematology biotech pitfall Tuesday, breaking out on strong cancer-drug data as shares of Global Blood Therapeutics  ( GBT ) and Spark Therapeutics ONCE) trended in the opposite direction.

On the stock market today , GlycoMimetics rocketed as much as 27.4% as it rushed past a buy point at 17.04 out of a consolidation. Shares ended the day up nearly 15% to 16.45 following a presentation at a key blood disease conference.

