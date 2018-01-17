Help Wanted: Amazon Seeks Health Privacy Expert for 'New Initiative'
Published: Jan 17, 2018
Amazon is looking to hire an expert in a set of health privacy regulations known as HIPAA, according to a new job listing.
The company is looking for a professional who can "own and operate" the security and compliance aspects of a new initiative. The person will also ensure that it meets HIPAA business associate agreement requirements, meaning Amazon intends to work with outside partners that manage personal health information.