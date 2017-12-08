Fully Loaded With Nearly 500 Employees in Rockville, GlaxoSmithKline Chief Lays Out 2018 Goals
British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline said it finally has its full team in place at its vaccine hub in Rockville, ready to take on some of the region's most well-known biotech competitors with part of its product lineup.
This next year, officials said, will be about taking a leadership position in new vaccine technologies and advancing its priority projects, including its vaccine for shingles as well its vaccine candidate for respiratory syncytial virus, a common respiratory virus that often attacks infants and the elderly — and a key disease target already for major players such as MedImmune and Novavax Inc.
"It's really getting down to business and doing the work," said Rip Ballou, vice president and head of GSK's (NYSE: GSK) Global Vaccines U.S. Research and Development Center in Rockville.