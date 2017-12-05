Former Foundation Medicine CEO Joins Ex-Googler's All Male VC Firm





Ex-Google Ventures head Bill Maris is deepening his firm’s health-care expertise, hiring Foundation Medicine Chairman Michael Pellini to join him at Section 32.

The addition of Pellini as a managing partner means the San Diego-based firm launched earlier this year can increase its investing pace and tap his health-care experience as an executive at Foundation, a genomic diagnostics company; cancer testing firm Clarient Inc.; and the company now known as PLUS Diagnostics.

“I like technology, but I’m not enamored with it,” Pellini said. “I’m enamored with figuring out how to fit it into routine clinical practice.”