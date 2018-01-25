Former Eli Lilly Exec Confirmed as New U.S. Health Chief





The Senate voted Wednesday to confirm Alex Azar, a former drug industry executive with pristine conservative credentials, as the next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The 55-to-43 vote for Azar ushers in his return to the government’s largest domestic agency, where he held senior roles during the tenure of the last Republican president. He will become the Trump administration’s second HHS leader in 11 months; his predecessor, Tom Price, resigned in the fall amid an investigation of his use of expensive private planes for official business.