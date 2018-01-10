Forensic Exam Shows Pattern in 4 Deaths of Sanofi Dengue Vaccine Recipients

MANILA - Forensic examination conducted on 4 children who received a controversial dengue vaccine indicated a "pattern" that led to their deaths, the Public Attorney's Office said Wednesday.



The Philippines late last year halted the vaccination of public school students with the vaccine Dengvaxia after French drug maker Sanofi disclosed that it might increase the risk of severe dengue in recipients not previously infected by the mosquito-borne virus.



Dr. Erwin Erfe, head of the PAO Forensic Laboratory, said the 4 children they examined contracted dengue 6 months after receiving the vaccine.