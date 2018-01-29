FDA Shuts Down Addiction Study After Monkey Deaths





The deaths of four squirrel monkeys used as subjects in a nicotine addiction study have prompted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to shut down the research permanently and to establish a council to oversee all animal studies under the agency’s purview.

“It is clear the study was not consistent with the agency’s high animal welfare standards,” Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the agency’s commissioner, said in a statement on Friday. “These findings indicate that F.D.A.’s animal program may need to be strengthened in some important areas.”