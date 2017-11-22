Eli Lilly Quietly Works on Wearable Devices in Lab Established in 2015

Eli Lilly has unveiled its device-driven strategy for weathering the competitive and pricing pressures faced by its diabetes unit. The Big Pharma is working on insulin delivery devices that move it onto Medtronic’s turf and has teamed up with Dexcom to add continuous glucose monitoring systems to its arsenal.

Lilly has quietly worked on an automated, wearable insulin delivery device and smart pen injector at a lab it opened in 2015, The Wall Street Journal reports.