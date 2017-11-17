Eli Lilly Insulin Drug Price Tripled While Trump's HHS Nominee Was President of the U.S. Unit



Alex Azar, the new nominee for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, is being pitched as someone who will help lower the price of prescription drugs.



"He will be a star for better healthcare and lower drug prices," President Donald Trump said in a tweet announcing Azar as his pick on Monday. Azar is Trump's choice to replace Tom Price, who resigned from the position in September after his use of private jets was reported to have cost taxpayers more than $1 million.