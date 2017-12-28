Doctors Accuse NextSource Biotech for Hiking the Price on Key Cancer Drug Nine Times

The cost of a vital cancer drug has gone up 15-fold in four years after its new owner hiked prices on nine separate occasions.

Lomustine has been used to treat brain tumours, lung cancer and Hodgkin’s lymphoma for more than 40 years but is now seen by some patients as too expensive.

In 2013, production of the drug, which was previously called CeeNU, passed from pharma giant Bristol-Myers Squibb to a Miami-based startup called NextSource Biotechnology.