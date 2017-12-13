Daiichi Sankyo Walks Away From Partnership With Nektar





As previously reported in Nektar’s Form 10-Q filed on August 9, 2017, Nektar Therapeutics, a Delaware corporation (“Nektar”), filed a request for re-examination of the negative opinion adopted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) for the conditional marketing authorization application for ONZEALD™ in the European Union (the “CHMP Appeal”). We noted that if we were not successful with the CHMP Appeal, and Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH (“Daiichi”) exercised its right to terminate the Collaboration Agreement and License Agreement (“Collaboration Agreement”) between Nektar and Daiichi, under the terms of the original Collaboration Agreement, we would be obligated to pay to Daiichi a $12.5 million termination payment.