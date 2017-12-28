China-Focused Life Science Investor Acquires 37% of NovaBay for $28M





CG Capital of Beijing to Acquire 37% of NovaBay for $28M



December 27, 2017 -- Ch-Gemstone Capital (Beijing), a China-focused life science investor, will invest $28.3 million in NovaBay, a US company with anti-microbial products. CG Capital will purchase $10.3 million of NovaBay stock in a private placement, and it will also acquire an additional 4.2 million NovaBay shares from private investors, at a cost of $18 million. After the transaction, it will be NovaBay's largest shareholder with 6.6 million shares, 37% of the total. NovaBay distributes its NeutroPhase wound-cleaning product in China through Pioneer Pharma of Hong Kong.