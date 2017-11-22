Canada's Concordia Accused of 6,000% Price Increase for Drug, Overcharging NHS by 100M Pounds



Concordia International, the Canadian drug company, has overcharged the NHS by more than £100m in the past decade for a life-changing thyroid drug, according to Britain’s competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had provisionally found that Concordia had “abused its dominant position to overcharge the NHS” by hiking the price of liothyronine, used to treat patients with an underactive thyroid, by nearly 6,000% between 2007 and 2017.

The regulator said the NHS had spent more than £34m on the drug last year, up from about £600,000 in 2006.