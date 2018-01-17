Boston's resTORbio Sets Terms for $85M IPO





resTORbio, which is developing novel therapies to improve immune function in the elderly, announced terms for its IPO on Tuesday.



The Boston, MA-based company plans to raise $85 million by offering 5.7 million shares at a price range of $14 to $16. Insiders intend to purchase $35 million (41% of deal size) worth of shares in the offering. At the midpoint of the proposed range, resTORbio would command a fully diluted market value of $410 million.