Boehringer CFO Quits After 16 Months on the Job Over Differences in Strategy

FRANKFURT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of unlisted Boehringer Ingelheim, Simone Menne, will quit Germany’s second-largest pharmaceuticals company at year-end after just 16 months in office because of differences over strategy.

“In discussions on the family company’s strategy over the course of the year it became obvious that the assessments and the concepts could not always be reconciled. Simone Menne has therefore decided to pursue her career outside the company,” the family-owned company said in a statement on Friday.