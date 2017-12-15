Biotechs Drool as VC Firm Andreessen Horowitz Doubles Down on the Life Sciences With New $450M Fund
Venture firm Andreessen Horowitz is doubling down on its commitment to next-generation life sciences with a $450 million fund, more than double the size of a 2015 fund that focused on the field.
The new fund will back companies that apply artificial intelligence to areas such as health care and food science -- what the firm calls “the intersection of biology and engineering.”