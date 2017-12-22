Biocon's Biosimilar Arm May Raise $500M to Fund Clinical Development
Biotechnology major BioCon is likely to take its group entity Biocon Biologics public and is expected to raise about $500 million. Sources close to the company said that the new entity will need huge investments to fund clinical development and it could go up to $500 million.
Biocon recently received shareholders’ approval to the resolution for transfer of biosimilar business by slump sale to Biocon Biologics India.