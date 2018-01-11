Filter News

Bill Gates Makes Plea to Healthcare Capitalists, Biotechs to Help Change the World

Published: Jan 11, 2018

Bill Gates is about to address thousands of top executives, bankers and investors at the year's biggest healthcare industry gathering. His message to capitalists: Join us, and we can change the world.

"No matter where I go, no matter who I talk to, there’s one point I always try to get across," Gates will say at the annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference today in San Francisco, according to prepared remarks shared with FORBES.

