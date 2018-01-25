Big Names in Biotech Seek $1M to Build Life-Size Statue of Legend Henri Termeer
Published: Jan 25, 2018
Some of the biggest names in biotech have formed a “tribute committee” to honor the legacy of Henri Termeer — by raising $1 million to erect a life-size sculpture of the late Genzyme CEO in Cambridge.
The effort was announced last week by the Henri A. Termeer Tribute Committee, a newly-formed group whose members include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals CEO John Maraganore, Vertex Pharmaceuticals founder Joshua Boger, and Biogen board chair Stelios Papadopoulos. The committee, which is working with Termeer’s wife and daughter, set up a website asking for donations to a public charity affiliated with trade group MassBio, with all money earmarked for the project.