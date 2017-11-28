Bayer Pharma Head Denies Pipeline Problem





LEVERKUSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Bayer AG is seeking to defend its pharmaceuticals business that will be diluted in importance by the takeover of Monsanto and faces a threat to revenues in 2024 when the blockbuster heart drug Xarelto loses its patent.



The firm’s planned takeover of U.S. seeds group Monsanto for $63.5 billion has prompted concerns among some of the German group’s shareholders, who say the drugs unit may not get the funding needed to deliver an adequate drugs pipeline.



The healthcare unit, covering pharmaceuticals and consumer health, now accounts for about two-thirds of Bayer’s sales. In the combined group, its revenues will be roughly on par with those of seeds and pesticides.