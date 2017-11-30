Bayer Head of Discovery Exits as Drugmaker Combines Pharma R&D Unit





The FINANCIAL -- Following the formation of a dedicated strategic business unit oncology earlier this year within its pharmaceuticals division, Bayer announced on November 30 to further strengthen its strategic pharmaceutical research and development activities and bring them together under one leadership.

This unit will combine all research and development activities for therapeutic areas cardiology, gynecology, ophthalmology, hematology as well as oncology research within the company’s pharmaceuticals division.

Joerg Moeller, 53, currently Head of Development at Bayer's pharmaceuticals division will become Head of Research and Development effective January 1, 2018.