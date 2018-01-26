Ballsy Celgene Continues to Tread Carefully Into Neurosciences





Two years ago during a lunch with a group of reporters at the J.P. Morgan confab, then Celgene CEO (now executive chairman) Bob Hugin got my attention with a comment on the importance of neurosciences in the pipeline.

Any company that expects to have a major position in the industry a decade from now will almost have to play a big role in developing therapies for neurodegeneration, he told us, making it clear that he wasn’t talking about some sudden splurge on neurodegeneration deals.