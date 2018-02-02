Array BioPharma Slaps $192M Lawsuit on AstraZeneca Over Cancer Drug Royalties





NEW YORK (Reuters) - Array BioPharma, Inc. on Thursday sued AstraZeneca AB, accusing the pharmaceutical company of refusing to pay required royalties for a cancer drug after entering into an $8.5 billion collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc..

In a complaint filed in the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, Array is seeking at least $192 million from AstraZeneca for the alleged breach of a 2003 licensing agreement related to the drug, known as selumetinib.

AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a request for comment.