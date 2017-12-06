Amgen Employees Evacuated From Thousand Oaks Facility





Fire crews are mopping up after a 3-acre brush fire threatened homes and businesses near Amgen on Tuesday.

High winds approaching 40 miles an hour with even stronger gusts threatened to spread the blaze, known as the Runner fire, through a deep canyon toward houses and businesses near Rancho Conejo Boulevard and Conejo Spectrum Street in Newbury Park.

Ventura County Fire Department Chief Ted Smith said that’s why the department initially responded with two helicopters, two fixed-wing aircraft, two hand crews and eight fire engines.