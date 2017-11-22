AmerisourceBergen Coughs Up $625M to Resolve U.S. Government Probe

A unit of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, one of the largest U.S. drug wholesalers, has agreed to pay $625 million to resolve a U.S. government probe involving pre-filled syringes, the company said in a filing with U.S. securities regulators on Tuesday.

The agreement, whose final terms are still being negotiated and which must be approved by a court, comes on top of a $260 million criminal penalty that the subsidiary, AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group, agreed to pay in September as part of a criminal guilty plea.