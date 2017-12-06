Amazon Yanks Pharma License App in Maine
Published: Dec 06, 2017
Amazon appears to have canceled a pharmaceutical wholesaler application in the state of Maine, analysts at RBC Capital Markets pointed out Tuesday, raising further questions about the tech giant's plans to enter the pharmacy space.
The Maine Board of Pharmacy website shows an application from Amazon.com was canceled on Dec. 1, RBC analysts George Hill, Stephen Hagan and Lee Lueder wrote in a research note. Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.