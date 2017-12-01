Amazon in Exploratory Talks With Mylan, Novartis About Pharma Entry





Amazon has held preliminary talks with makers of generic drugs about its potential entry into the pharmacy space, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The conversations, including with generics giants Mylan and Sandoz, a unit of Novartis, have been high-level, and the nature of Amazon's plans isn't yet clear, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions aren't public.



Shares of Mylan were up nearly 2.5 percent in after-hours trading.