Allergan Could Bank $1B by Unloading Its Anti-Infectives Biz





Allergan (AGN) could raise more than $1 billion from the sale of its anti-infectives business and send a "strong message" on profitability to shareholders, analysts at RBC Capital markets argued Thursday.

Randal Stanicky and Ashley Ryu said that as Allergan's pipeline updates approach, the company's profit potential is starting to improve following a year in which its shares fell by more than 21%. The pair see a "meaningfully better set-up in 2018" in terms of the group's bottom line, but argued in a note published Thursday that assets sales will play a big part in the company's near-term outlook and that it should look at shifting its anti-infectives business.