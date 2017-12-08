Activist Investor Urges Alexion to Sell Itself or Else





LONDON — Alexion Pharmaceuticals has remade its executive ranks over the past year in a bid to turn around its fortunes. But one of the biggest activist hedge funds around thinks that the company’s efforts haven’t been enough.

Elliott Management, which has previously taken on the likes of Samsung and the aluminum parts maker Arconic, has built a stake in Alexion and has urged the biopharmaceutical company to do more to lift its stock price, according two people with direct knowledge of the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly.

If Alexion’s management does not take action — from offering more aggressive financial performance guidance to considering strategic alternatives such as selling itself — Elliott could end up taking actions like beginning a proxy fight to claim seats on the company’s board, these people added.