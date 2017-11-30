9 Biotechs Facing FDA Decisions in December







The holiday season is upon us, and there is just a month left for the New Year. With a fairly good number of New Drug Applications awaiting decision in December, it is going to be a busy month for the FDA.

So far this year, 40 novel drugs have been approved, and that is only 6 short of beating the record of 2015, which marked a 19-year high in terms of novel drug approvals in the United States. In 2015, 45 novel drugs were approved. Novel drugs are new molecular entities (NMEs) having chemical structures that have never been approved before.