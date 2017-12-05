79 Employees Affected as Novartis Plans Shut Down of UK Site





More than 70 employees have been told their jobs are under threat after a pharmaceutical company announced it intends to close its Sittingbourne branch.

Workers at Novartis on the Kent Science Park, in Broadoak Road, were called into a meeting today where news of the closure was broken to them.

The site is a Near Patient Testing (NPT) unit that developed the Niji point of care diagnostic device used by medical professionals to diagnose allergic disorders and make treatment decisions.