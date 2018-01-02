5 Massachusetts Biotechs That Tanked More Than 60% in 2017
Published: Jan 02, 2018
There's been plenty of coverage of General Electric's dismal stock performance in 2017, and for good reason. The Boston-based multinational conglomerate was the worst performer on the Dow Jones Industrial Index, losing 44.8 percent of its stock value from Jan. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31.
While GE (NYSE: GE) is the largest on the list of Massachusetts-based firms that lost significant stock value in 2017, it comes in at number 11 on that list — meaning 10 other companies did worse.
We've compiled a gallery of the 15 worst-performing companies of 2017 — a complement to the 25 best-performing companies we presented a couple weeks ago.