Barring a huge meltdown, the S&P 500 will once again have a double-digit year of gains, and most investors should be looking at their 401(k)s and other accounts with some added holiday cheer. One thing is for sure: 2018 will be a year for stock picking, because passive investing is forcing more and more dollars into a small group of mega-cap stocks, and that could be laying the groundwork for a sizable move down next year.