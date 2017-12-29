4 Biotechs Ready to Kill the Market in 2018





The year 2017 has been quite a impressive one for the biotech sector as evident from the 19.4% gain registered so far by the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (^. This is surely welcome news for investors since the industry suffered a decline of 19.2% last year. While drug pricing issue, competition and a slowdown in growth of key drugs dented the sector’s 2016 performance, new drug approvals and encouraging outlook by the companies boosted investor sentiment in 2017. Immuno-oncology continued to remain in spotlight in 2017.